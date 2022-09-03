Rising Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok, has finally paid her N90,000 debt to a local phone vendor after he called out online for living a fake life.

The gadgets vendor, Oluwaremilakun (aka @Chowwder_) took to Twitter on August 31 after The Johnson’s actress posted selfie images of herself to narrate his ordeal with the actress who he said refused to pay the N90,000 balance arising from their business transaction.

According to the vendor’s screenshots of the conversation between him and the actress, the actress had called him up in June requesting for a phone and power bank, and to pay in double instalments within two weeks. Since then, she is yet to pay him the balance and in fact had ghosted him.

When she proved unreachable, the vendor then contact one Daeves handling the actress’ social media. Post that the actress blasted him for informing friends of her debt, even after he tried to explain the situation to her, and he had to resort to begging for his money.

The vendor however, just confirmed on social media that the actress has paid up her debts, and netizens for helping to escalate the issue that resulted in his being paid. He however, wondered why the actress had to wait to be called out before doing the right thing.

But this led to another accusation against the actress for charging a client His Royal Awesomeness @Maazi_TW N25,000 to promote an ad on her Instagram account three years ago, which she never delivered on.

In another snapshot of conversation between the actress and @Maazi_TW, the client twitted, “It is crazy how people are just getting to know this @pwajok_susan girl is a big scammer! She scammed me 25k since 2019! I have since been trying to get my money back from her, but she keeps ignoring my messages.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, netizens said:

“How do you’ll sleep at night knowing you owe people money,” said _M.a.k.k.y

Ivannas_trunkofficial writes, “Omo this guy is such a good person. Better learn from this one. And if no be call out u no for see Shingbai. Better dead that relationship because that girl has no regard for you!”

“ She had to wait to be dragged for her to pay. This is so … Funnily, many people are like this. They’ll be in debt and be flexing, spending money on other things. They have the money but will just decide not to pay until the person takes a drastic decision … I don’t understand why?,” asked Sharon_hosh.