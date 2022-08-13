Nollywood actress urges Nigeria Police to stop dismissing officers for misconduct

Nollywood actress Shan George has urged the Police command to employ other disciplinary measures and stop dismissing erring officers.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force dismissed a police officer, Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri, with Force No. 509745, attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public.

According to the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who announced the dismissal in a statement on Friday, the men of the Force are to maintain professionalism and civility to members of the public in the discharge of their duties in line with extant laws and those who act contrary will face the law.

Reacting to the dismissal, Shan George on Saturday via her Instagram page advised the Police Force to demote, re-orientate or cut down salaries rather than stripping the erring officers completely and sacking them.

She shared the video with the caption, “As Long As They Didn’t Kill Anyone. Suspend Them, Demote Them, Cut down their Salary Re Re-orientate Them, But Don’t Dismiss PoliceMen.”