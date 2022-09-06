Olamide’s ‘babymama’ claims she raises daughter alone

The alleged babymama of popular rapper Olamide has sparked mixed reactions over claims she raised their daughter alone struggling.

She claimed Olamide refused to accept and take responsibility for her daughter.

Maria Okan, the alleged baby mama, said she relocated to the UK and started her life and career afresh while she was still pregnant in 2019.

She bragged about being one of the the sought-after presenters in United Kingdom.

She wrote on her Instagram handle: “This is the story of a lady who relocated to the UK from Nigeria pregnant with her 1st child.

“Halfway through her pregnancy, she discovered she’d have to raise her child alone.

“After having her daughter, she started her career from scratch in UK.”

Now she’s the producer and presenter of the 1st ever AFROBEATS NEWS ROUNDUP at BBC1xtra

The video sparked reactions with many fans surprised that Olamide has a baby mama while others bashed Maria Okan for having a relationship with a man engaged at that time.