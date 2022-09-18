Opeyemi Falegan: I won’t be responding to Nkechi Blessing anymore

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan, has vowed to ignore any derogatory comment she makes about him in order to honour the memory of her late mother Mrs Gloria Sunday.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Falegan who said this on his Instagram page stated that he has resolved never to respond to insulting messages on social media again because Nkechi’s late mother loved him before she died.

He said, “I won’t be responding to any derogatory message from my ex on any social media space again, solely because of the love her mum (Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday) got for me before she passed.

“This would be a sign of respect for her and her family ‘cos I know if she was alive, everything that happened between myself and my ex wouldn’t have happened.”