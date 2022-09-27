Paul Okoye reveals reason for brawl with twin brother

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye has explained why he had a rift with his twin brother, Peter, which degenerated into breaking ties with him for six years.

Speaking during an interview in a viral video posted on Monday, Paul said the devil was the cause of their six-year-long split.

He, however, added that they are back for good together and have shamed the “devil” for separating them.

Recall earlier P-Square sacked their elder brother from being their manager, who according to them has been the factor responsible for their separation and was fond of taking sides during their quarrels.

The three brothers have been fighting which has caught the attention of the public and on social media. Later, when the rage has subsided, the family lawyer had to come out and say that nobody was at fault for what happened and that all that happened was because of too much emotion and passion.