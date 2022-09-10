Police parade ‘criminals’ in Plateau

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Bartholomew Onyeka, Friday, paraded some suspected criminals for various offences, including culpable homicide, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and others.

The CP said one Yakubu Samuel alias Retired, aged 18 of Angwan Rimi, Rukuba Road Jos, was arrested on the suspicion of terrorising his community with his gang member now at large.

“When interrogated, the suspect confessed that he has been robbing unsuspecting members of the public with a locally made pistol. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include one locally made pistol. The case is under investigation.”

One Lukman Suleiman was arrested for allegedly killing Nazifi Ridwan, after hitting him several times on the head with a piece of plank.

“The suspect was trailed and arrested. He confessed to the crime and the wooden plank was also recovered,” he said.

Another suspect, Nanyitwe Emmanuel, was arrested for allegedly killing one Benedict Lawrence in Pankshing LGA, having stabbed him with a knife on his chest and buttocks.

The CP also said one Kamalu Usman of Dodo Street, Jos, was arrested in possession of one Bajaj Tricycle with Chassis No. MD2A25BX6MWL72106 and Engine No. A2XWM148967.

“On interrogation, Kamalu stated that he was on an errand for one Babangida Yusuf aka July of Zololo Junction Jos, who gave him the tricycle.

“The said Babangida Yusuf was later traced and arrested. He consequently confessed that he was given the said Bajaj tricycle by one Musa SP who is now at large,” he said.

Similarly, one Mustapha Haruna of Yanshanu area, Jos, who was on the wanted list of the police in respect to a reported case of stolen Golf 4 vehicle, was arrested in possession of a tricycle with Reg. no. KMC 05 VJX suspected to be stolen from Kano.

Also paraded were two suspected cultists/armed robbers: Matthew Ayuba, 19 and Samuel Ngbede 25.

The CP said the duo who were on the wanted list of the police were arrested at Kabong, Gada-biu while attempting to launch an attack on the community.

One Ezekiel Sunday of Bassa LGA, Jos was also arrested with an English made Berretta pistol loaded with three (3) live ammunition of 99mm calibre.

The CP, while urging for further cooperation with the general public, said the command is enjoying collaboration with other sister security agencies and religious organisations.