Promoter: Why Kizz Daniel refused to perform at Tanzanian concert

The show promoter has explained why Kizz Daniel refused to perform at a paid concert in Tanzania.

The “Buga” crooner was scheduled to perform at a well-publicised concert at Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena, Tanzania on Sunday but failed to show up.

Fans of the singer were forced to wait until 6 am for a live performance but Kizz Daniel was absent.

The singer was reported to have arrived in the country earlier but refused to perform because of unavailability of his clothes.

But in an Instagram Live session with Daddy Freeze after the news of the singer’s arrest by the Tanzanian police went viral, the show promoter, identified Steve claimed Vado refused to perform because the luggage containing his other gold chain was delivered.

According to Uwah, although Kizz had a gold chain on his neck, yet he refused to perform because the airline had failed to deliver his luggage that contained his other gold chains; insisting he must wear all of it for the show.

He noted his manager, Paulo called the singer from America, crying while begging him all night to honour the show but he refused to bulge.

Explaining reason for Kizz Daniel’s refusal to perform at the concert to Daddy Freeze, Uwah stated: “He only said the airline did not bring his bag, that is why he cannot perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a good chain on his neck, one but he wanted everything.”

“And I brought him harmonised skin. I brought in different clothes. So, he said just because the airline didn’t bring one of his bags, he cannot perform without his gold on his neck.

“That show, I spent nothing less than $300,000 because the show was a premium show. I’ll send you a video of that show. That show wasn’t a joke. A table for that show was sold for $5,000 and the highest table was sold for $10,000.

“I have all the contract with Paulo. Paulo is the one who I booked Kizz Daniel directly from.

“Paulo cried all night calling from America trying to beg this guy saying, ‘please go for the show’s, but he refused.”