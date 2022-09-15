Rapper Diamond: I’ve slept with 2,000 sexual partners

Jamaican-born US-based rapper Brittany Nicole Carpentero aka Diamond The Body said she has had over 2,000 sexual partners.

The rap and hip hop diva granted an interview where she spoke about her sexual life.

She said she lost her virginity at 12 and has since got intimate with 2,000 people, including women.

The rapper said her sexual escapades are a thing no one can judge her about.

“I’m telling you my own truth. I lost my virginity at 12 years old. I remember the whole thing like it was yesterday. But between 12 to now for my body count, I’d say [I’ve slept with] like 2,000,” she said.

“I’ve done a lot of women too. I’ve been doing men and I’ve been doing women. 2000 sexual partners, absolutely. It is what it is. Only God can judge me. I don’t care.”

The curvy rapper had triggered speculations and made headline recently after a possible relationship with Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy after she shared their intimate photo in bed on social media.