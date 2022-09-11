Ray J accuses Kris Jenner of being behind release of sex tape with Kim Kardashian

Singer, Ray J, has gone on a social media rampage against Kris Jenner and her reality TV star daughter, Kim Kardashian, with claims that Kris made the two reshoot their sex tape, while also showing the receipts of contracts and DMs shared between him and Kim.

Ray J, Brandy’s brother, who is a singer, made the revelation after Kris took a lie detector test on The Late Show with James Corden.

During the interview, Kris denied helping to release Kim and Ray J’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

Angered by Kris’ revelation, Ray took to Instagram early Sunday morning, September 11, to alert his fans that he would be providing receipts to prove that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were the masterminds behind their sex tape.

In a revelation made on IG live and also posted on his Instagram page, Ray J revealed that Kris Jenner allegedly made him and Kim Kardashian reshoot their sex tape to give her daughter a better look.

The 41-year-old accused Jenner and Kardashian of trying to “bury” him and make him “look like a liar.”

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. Period… You done fucked with the wrong Black man,” he said in Saturday’s video.

“I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

In the hours-long tea spilling session, Ray showed past text messages between himself and Kanye West, showing that Kanye was trying to meet up with him in an effort to secure the release of a second sex tape between Ray J and Kim. During the live video, Kanye West, Kim’s last husband also joined in, Kanye follows Ray J on Instagram.

He also claimed that when Kanye posts text messages on social media he receives tonnes of support, but Ray J doesn’t get the same love when he does same.

He then tried to share his Instagram DMs with Kim, but couldn’t click on her profile as she blocked him.

After some minutes, Ray J revealed the original contract he and Kim signed for the release of their sex tape and compared handwriting samples from Kim to prove that not only did she sign the contract, but she also signed for him so that the video could be released faster.

He then revealed chats he had with Kim in the past where she said news about a second sex tape release from his former manager was upsetting for her 5-year-old son.