Real Warri Pikin: Why I attempted suicide in 2018

Popular comedian, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, has recounted how she nearly killed herself over ₦22 million debt.

In the latest edition of #WithChude, the podcast hosted by Chude Jideonwo, the media personality, recalled how she was taken to “three different hospitals” before she regained consciousness after her attempted suicide.

The 32-year-old said: ”In 2017/2018 I had issues. Actually, I and my husband had issues, financial issues because we were in debt and everything. Then, I attempted suicide on June 6, 2018, but I didn’t die.

“Then they carried me to three different hospitals. In the last hospital when I woke up, I was like so I didn’t die? That meant God didn’t want me to die.”

She said the aftermath of her suicide attempt inspired her to venture into comedy “so I can use my story to heal people”.

“Then I told God that I was going to use my story to heal people because I felt like he didn’t allow me to die because he wanted my story to touch people’s lives,” she said.

“To me, it wasn’t a story that I was supposed to keep to myself and I knew the fastest way to do it was online.

“Then I had a small itel phone which I used. If you check, all the videos I did then wasn’t comedy to make people laugh but comedy to motivate people.

” I was always like even if you’re owing debt, the Federal Government is also owing debt, so you don’t need to kill yourself.

“Just take it one day at a time. So I think those things helped me heal because things I was supposed to tell myself, I was telling people.”