Rudeboy: Africa youths taking back leadership

Popular twin entertainer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has said youths across the African continent are intentionally taking back leadership.

Buttressing his point Rudeboy cited the recent change of leadership where the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia’s presidential election; and in Kenya where the Deputy President, William Ruto, won Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition leader and five-time presidential candidate backed by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The “Reason With Me” singer further wondered the next African country the wave will take place.

He said: “There’s a heavy wave of change in leadership across Africa… young people are taking back their country first. It was Zambia, now Kenya… which country is next? And they say it’s just social media.”