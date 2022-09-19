Skit maker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus has said he is not soliciting funds on social media to repair his recently damaged vehicle.

The fast-rising comedian was involved in an auto crash that wrecked his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV few days ago.

In a post shared on his social media pages after the accident, Oga Sabinus reassured fans of his safety.

“You know I don’t bring my things online. When I bought the car, I didn’t even post it. This is my first time having an accident. Another car suddenly entered my lane,” the comedian had said in a video.

A Facebook account with the name ‘Oga Sabinus Comedy’ recently provided account detail while begging for donations to repair the damaged car.

“Good afternoon fans, how is the family? Abeg make una contribute money for me I wan go repair my car,” the post read.

Reacting to the post via his verified Facebook page on Sunday, The 27-year-old comedian distanced himself from the page while describing it as the work of scammers.

“Please, I don’t know anything about this and I would not come online to beg for money for anything because am content with what I have. Please guys this is a scam,” the comedian wrote.

“Please let’s report the page. My page is verified and any other page is fake.”