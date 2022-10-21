Shatta Wale: Sarkodie should’ve have been bigger than Wizkid, but…

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale opined in an interview that Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, should have been a bigger artiste than Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Wizkid.

According to Shatta, Sarkodie should have taken advantage of the opportunity he had with Akon, but he did not.

He said: “You see somebody like Sarkodie. Sarkodie should have been bigger than Wizkid. Sarkodie puts money into his craft in videos and everything to make it perfectly right, but still not there because he is alone.

“Especially when Akon even mentioned Sarkodie’s name. Sarkodie should have been there, you know. I can also say he didn’t even take advantage of it.”

The ‘My Level’ hitmaker explained that his former manager, Bulldog has a problem with him because he has not answered any of his calls since last year.

“So, from last year till now, Bulldog has been calling me, and I don’t pick up. Maybe I need to just apologize to him.

“Sometimes you have to understand that when it gets to some time on the road, you have to stop and make some cars pass else you will get into an accident. Bulldog has done his part. And now what I see that Bulldog can’t do, is what I am looking for. So, I can bring him back home. That is the problem.”

Shatta Wale is set to release the ‘Gift of God’ album later this year but has dropped one song from the album, ‘Cashout’, available on music platforms.