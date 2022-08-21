Sophia Momodu debunks claims of ‘pregnancy’ for Davido

Sophia Momodu has debunked rumours of being pregnant with her second child for Nigerian singer Davido.

Rumors had emerged after she stepped out in style with a protruding stomach.

The mother of one had shared her day’s activities on social media and some fans had taken to the comment question to ask if she and Davido are having another baby.

Responding to the comments, she wrote, “Who started the rumours, I need to know the person. I am not pregnant.

“Can I say something? Can’t I put on weight? So I can’t say I wouldn’t work out for days and get some belly pouch?

“Don’t you know how expensive children are? Let’s train Imade first. Children are expensive.

“Why can’t you say Sophia is getting money and is glowing?

“Am so mad, I want to know who started the rumours, I am ready to fight with the person. Na fat I no kill a person.

“I made a decision this year that if something comes up about me that I am not comfortable with, that is completely untrue, I will speak up on it. I am not Beyonce, I can’t do that Beyonce silence.

“If I am pregnant I am going to pull a Rihanna on you. You all know my life is public there is nothing to hide. If I am pregnant we will practically raise it together. If I was pregnant you will see it cause I am not scared of nobody my first pregnancy was private, and I promise you my next pregnancy would be public, cause I have done the privacy, I want to do the public and am not scared of you guys, so I need you guys to stop with the pregnancy rumours”.