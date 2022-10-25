Soso Soberekon pledges N1 million for misplaced phone

Music executive Soso Soberekon has offered to reward anyone who finds and returns his mobile phone which he misplaced at Israel DMW’s wedding.

Soso pledged to reward whoever returns his phone with N500,000 to N1million.

The music mogul misplaced his phone over the weekend at the wedding ceremony of Davido’s aide, Israel DMW to his wife, Sheila Courage David in Benin, Edo State.

According to Soso via an Instagram post, the device contains many important information which he cannot afford to lose.

As such, he pledged to show financial appreciation to anyone who finds and returns it to him.

He wrote: “I misplaced my iPhone yesterday in Benin at the marriage reception @isrealdmw. Pls a 500,000 to 1m naira reward will be given to anyone that will return or help in getting the phone. The work contents in the phone is very important please.”