Stan Nze: I made best decision with marriage a year ago

Nollywood multiple award winner and celebrity couple Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi, have celebrated their first anniversary on Sunday.

The actor once addressed criticism of marrying someone older than him which he declared as that of a personal decision.

The couple, whose marriage surprised many, has since been inspiring fans with their adorable photos and couple goals.

Stan Nze revealed on his Instagram page that making the vow and marrying her was the best decision of his life.

“On this day exactly a year ago, I made this vow. Best decision of my life. Happy 1st Anniversary to us baby @blessingjessicaobasi,” he wrote.

Reactions and comment also come from fans, followers and other celebrities to celebrate with them.

adedimejilateef: “Happy wedding anniversary my people ❤.”

ibiwarietuk: “Wow already a year Massive congratulations to you and yours . Happy Anniversary.”

gloriaosarfo: “Wow a year already Beautiful couple God continue to bless your admirable union foreve ❤.”

_seunajayi: “Happy anniversary brother!!! Such a rush!!! 12 months after! We love you guys big!!! .”

ashionye: “Happy anniversary beautiful people. Here’s to many more celebrations in your marriage .”

joeyidikwu: “Happy Anniversary family @stannze et @blessingjessicaobasi It only gets better for you both in Jesus name. Thanks for being an example worth emulating Love you guys.”