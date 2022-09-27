Tax fraud: Shakira to officially face Spanish court

According to a court document made public, a Spanish court formally ordered Colombian superstar Shakira to stand trial on charges that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the 45-year-old singer of “Hips Don’t Lie,” turned down a chance to settle the case in July, which meant she would have to go to trial in a case that may result in an eight-year prison sentence.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The Esplugues de Llobregat court announced on Tuesday that the trial will proceed on an unspecified date.

The singer is accused of not paying taxes between 2012 and 2014, a time period during which she claimed to be living a “nomadic existence” due to her job, and the prosecutor is seeking an eight-year prison sentence.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

According to a statement from Shakira’s lawyer,”The order to send Shakira to trial is just another step in any proceedings of this kind. The situation has not changed and everything continues as normal. Shakira’s legal defence will do its job by presenting its written arguments at the appropriate time.”

Last week, Shakira pledged to fight what she called “false” claims made by Spanish authorities and noted that before they brought a lawsuit, she had already paid what the Spanish tax office claimed she owed.