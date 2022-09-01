Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, also known as Fearless, has revealed how he had survived Paralysis with medical treatments and intensive prayers.

The “Nara” singer had uploaded a picture on his verified Instagram account, where he was on a sick bed in a hospital. He revealed that he had been feeling severe pain in his body which prompted him to go for a Magnetic Resonance Imagery (MRI), after then, he explained that the test revealed that his bones were 20 years older than his actual age, and his spinal cord disc had shifted.

The musician also disclosed that after the treatment, he had prayed for a successful recovery which he has had. Tim Godfrey further showed his gratitude to God, for his healing.

He wrote; “This picture right here was when I was admitted in the hospital. It started with me feeling some pain at my back, then a hellish pain in my arms.”

“I went for an MRI and the scientists told me that my bones were 20 years older than my age-over 60 years old when I’m in my 40s. They also told me that my spinal cord disc had shifted and all these other complicated things all happening to me at the same time. ”

“I was always in pain. Sometimes I would hold my hand to my face and cry so badly. They told me that I had overstretched my body and a lot of other evil reports.”

“But as the song says when there is a chance for evil, God turns it for good. I went home after some treatments and intensive prayers believing that I am healed and it is so.”

“Right now I’m really grateful to God for the gift of healing. I imagine the plan of the the enemy was that I’ll be paralyzed but God turned it around.”

“To you reading this, God is turning that situation around for your good. No matter the report of the enemy concerning your life, the report of the lord says – he’s turning everything in your Favour!

Rejoice!!!! #GODTURNEDITAROUND.”

Tim Godfrey is one of the most popular gospel singers in Nigeria. The artiste began his musical career in 2003, he is best known for his song Nara in collaboration with Travis Greene. He also owns a record label, known as Rox Nation and a musical band, recognized as Xtreme crew.