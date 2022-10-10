Tom Holland & Zendaya spotted walking through louvre in Paris

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who co-starred in Spider-Man, visited the Louvre in Paris to view some traditional art. On their exclusive tour of the well-known site, the cute couple strolled hand in hand through the halls of the renowned museum.

Zendaya had her hair up in a ponytail with a few curling tendrils around her face and was wearing a huge light blue blouse with the sleeves rolled up for their day out. For the tour, she carried a little camera, a black bag, and a pair of glasses.

Holland had his short hair unkempt and was dressed in a long-sleeved white and black striped shirt and black leggings. Zendaya visited the area for the October 4–10th Paris Fashion Week.

At the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, Zendaya made a dramatic entrance while taking part in fashion week. She wore a sheer full body suit over her high-heeled pumps and short shorts, and she hid the thin black netting with an oversized black blazer with the same pattern embroidered on it.

Zendaya and Holland allegedly started dating practically as soon as they met on the first Spider-Man movie shoot, but nothing was confirmed until July 2021, when paparazzi photographers saw them kissing at a stoplight. Since then, they have been more forthcoming about their relationship, but high-profile celebrities generally prefer to keep things pretty secret.

A source informed US Weekly that they’re both not one to make their romance public. They are discreet when it comes to dating, so any images that have surfaced are simply of them going about their daily lives without realizing photographers were around.

When Zendaya was speaking with E! News shortly after receiving an Emmy Award for her, she did make mention to Holland.