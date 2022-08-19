Tonto Dikeh: I’m officially quitting Nollywood

Actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed she’s officially taking a bow from acting.

She was unveiled as the Deputy Governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Rivers State.

She stated she is permanently leaving acting for politics.

Tontolet as she’s fondly called, said this during an nterview with BBC Pidgin.

According to her, she had no plans of returning to Nollywood even after the election.

Though, she appreciated the movie industry for grooming and bringing her to limelight.

She said: “I’ve done like two films in 10 years, so you can’t tell me I’m still in the industry,” said the mother of one.

“I would always appreciate that it was the industry that my path started from, that my shine started from.

“It is something that I respect, but it’s not something that has been in my life for a while now.

“So even after the election, it is not something I plan on bringing back.”