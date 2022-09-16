Tonto Dikeh: Overcoming tough situations gives best feeling

Actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh has offered an insight into the feeling of gratification.

The 37-year-old Rivers deputy governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) said surmounting great hurdles elicits the best feeling ever in the world.

According to her, waking up to the realisation that you went through some tough situations but somehow overcame same is certainly the best gratification to ever exist.

“The best feeling in the world is when you wake up one day and you say to yourself, “Damn, that was hard but I got through it.”

Dikeh also expressed contentment and gratitude which all the many battles fought and won have taught her.

“I’m wiser, happier and more grateful because of what I learnt from it,” she stressed.