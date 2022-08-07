Toolz: Man not truly happy without money

Top media celebrity and social media influencer, Toolz, is of the opinion that a man who is not financially stable, is not a happy man. She made this true observation recently on Twitter. She also prayed for every man.

“Until a man is financially stable, he’s not truly happy, may God bless every man out there” Toolz wrote.

In another gist, famous OAP, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, otherwise known as Toolz, recently got the internet talking as she went emotional on her second child’s birthday.

The mother of two boys took to her Instagram handle to share videos of her son, from birth and how he grew to his 2nd birthday.

Toolz claimed she could not express her deep feelings, stating she loves her two sons so much that it hurts. She also prayed to be the best mother her children could ever have.

“As usual I’m deep in my feelings today. I love my #unemployedlittlepeople sooo much, it hurts. Forever grateful for #TheGeneral & of course #TheChairman. I pray I can be the best mum ever for you…so God help me. Happy 2nd Birthday baby!!!” an emotional Toolz posted.