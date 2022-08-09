People

Toyin Lawani announces miscarriage

August 9, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Fashion stylist and reality TV star Toyin Lawani has announced that she has lost her baby.

Fashion stylist and reality TV star Toyin Lawani has announced that she has lost her baby.

The mother of three and “Real Housewives of Lagos” star made this revelation in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday, August 9th 2022.

Tiannah, as she is popularly referred to, shared a video of her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “Tnks to everyone who reached out, God bless u all, Losing An unborn child can be the most difficult trauma to deal with, cse u wld hv Bonded & started making plans for the future, I have always said I wanted to hv just 2kids, Then my doc advised me to take out my womb out due to the Complications I was having.

“I dealt with a lot, multiple fibroid surgeries, arthritis, back backs, neck pains, side pains, times I would literally wake up paralyzed, I wear a neck brace daily but when in public I take it off, too many questions 🤣.”

The stylist, who has been open about her battle with fibroid, also detailed the complications of her last pregnancy.

“So went for the 3rd baby again, At least before I do the final surgery, from my last borns pregnancy found out I had a cyst in my Brian cse d headaches were super & back pains tripled, I got doctors opinions in Nigeria they said we can’t treat you till you have this baby, the best thing is to take the baby out & we will get you the care u need,” she added.

Read Also:  Gunmen kidnap two in Oyo

“At this time I was already attached I said no & went abroad, they managed d situation till I had d baby, Which was why they said I couldn’t have it naturally like my other kids, Got back on my feet in no time, months after my legs & bones gave way, d pain was too much went back again abroad they said my bones were degenerating due to the pressure.”

“At this point, my legs were swollen, I couldn’t walk, this was a few days to my 40th birthday party in Nigeria, I had so much plans for my 40th but I said nothing & opted for prayer for my late mom.”

The actress also shared details of her losing the baby.

Read Also:  Ne-Yo’s wife ends eight-year marriage

“Few months forward I found out I was pregnant again, this wasn’t planned at all & I and hubby said to tell no one, cause we weren’t sure, even when my friends said, ure pregnant, I will just laugh abt it 🤣,” she wrote.

“And say no it’s not there, unfortunately, I got so stressed &depressed, started bleeding as usual cse I bleed having all my kids, from day one till due date, so felt it was normal, but it took a huge turn& I lost it, in the process I’m hearing I need a spine surgery I’m like how old I’m I 😫.”

“Anyways I have lost so many things in life, But I felt this to my bones, Cause it could have bn avoided but I thank God for his mercy upon my life, I neva hv shared ds much cse I hate showing weakness, But neva judge a Book by its cover⚔️ Back & Better 🙏 [email protected]_wealth u rare.”

Tiannah first announced her pregnancy during the season finale of the reality franchise “Real Housewives of Lagos.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories