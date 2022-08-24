Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has pledged to stand with veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, come rain and sunshine.

He professed staunch support for the ace actress following the speculation that she’s battling mental health issue.

In May 2022, Genevieve deleted posts from her Instagram account with over 8.5 million followers and zero following

This generated several reactions from fans and colleagues leaving them in a confused state with the shocking development

While some assumed that she probably emulated the American singer, Beyonce who follows no one but has 255 million followers, others blamed it on mental health

Amid all of these, Uche encouraged her to remain strong as whatever hard times she might be facing is ephemeral

He wrote: “Dear Aunty Genevieve, whatever you dey go through now is temporary weeping may endure for a Night but JOY Comes in the morning

“I will always stand by you in Good times and not so Good times because you are A priceless Jewel of honour To this Generation God is your strength.