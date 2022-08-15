Uche Ogbodo: I enjoy what I once envied others for

Actress Uche Ogbodo has recounted times she once envied persons living the ‘good life.’

Ogbodo stated her inability to enjoy the ‘good life’ she craved for made her pray and cry more..

She said: “Life is about Chance & time indeed! I remember sometime ago in the past when I used to envy people who live good lives and really feel sad that I couldn’t afford the life I wanted!

“I would pray, cry in secret and pray some more! . But I never really got the chance some of my friends had then maybe cos didn’t have the kind of Ass, height and perhaps the beauty they had. That life truly isn’t for me!

“I came to know that truly only by hard-work and determination I would surely have that same life at the right time. Now I have that life and some other babes Envy Me, what goes around comes around..”

Advising younger girls in the same dilemma like she was many years ago, the mother of two added: “One word for those girls, TIME & CHANCE! Be Persistent and you will achieve Greatness.”