Yaw: Nigerian government does nothing for citizens

Popular stand-up comedian and OAP, Steve Onu aka Yaw has claimed the government does nothing for its citizens.

In an interview with HipTV, the actor insisted the masses are left to provide basic amenities for themselves as a result of the government’s ‘I don’t care’ attitude towards them.

He also argued government contributed nothing to the growth of Nigeria’s music industry but gradually taking part in the advancement of the movie industry.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Yaw said: “Government did nothing for music. And then, music has gotten to where it has gotten to.

“And I think individual producers and directors, content creators have done a lot. That’s why Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime and the others are just coming in here now and then they are looking into our content.

“Because there’s nowhere you go to, you see Nigerians. We dominate in Africa.

“Forget …I don’t want to use the ‘f’ word here but it’s no longer news that government, ‘dem no send us now’, they don’t!

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“So everyone….I’m sure you provide your light yourself. You have your own generator…Ehn, you provide light by yourself.

“You provide your own security, either one aboki or something watching your gate.”

“So my dear, I think we are all doing everything by ourselves.

“And I think the movie industry is not left out. Even though yes, they are coming in gradually, wanting to take part. They are renovating the National Theatre..they are trying to do one or two things but is it enough?

“They can do better….they can do more,” he said.