Yul Edochie: Mocking ill-health, old age wrong

Movie star Yul Edochie has condemned those mocking a presidential candidate over his alleged ill-health.

In a recent tweet on his official Twitter handle, Yul questioned why some Nigerians, especially those opposed to his presidential bid, would make fun of the candidate’s health and age.

The actor stressed some of the people deriding the candidate might not be fortunate enough to live to his age, adding sickness can affect anyone.

He tweeted: “Old age is a blessing. And sickness can happen to anyone whether young or old. Making a mockery of someone’s health or age is wrong.

“It’s ok if he’s not your candidate, but making jest of him cos of his age or health is absolutely wrong. You may not be lucky to see old age.”