Yul Edochie: Peter Obi and I most talked about men in Nigeria

Popular actor Yul Edochie has claimed he and the Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer are the most talked about men in Nigeria.

The actor and the former Anambra Governor have certainly been on the lips of many on social media for varying reasons.

For Yul Edochie, he has continued to receive more of backlash than praises on several social media platforms since he introduced a second wife and his fifth son.

Obi has also continued to attract accolades as well criticisms with his detractors claiming he would only win the 2023 elections on social media.

Sharing a photo collage of Obi and him, the film star wrote: “Currently the 2 most talked about men in Nigeria.”