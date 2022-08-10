BBNaija: Amaka reacts to fellow housemates sexcapade

BBNaija season 7 housemate Amaka has spoken to her bestie on how she feeling watching their colleagues, Khalid and Daniella while they got busy under the sheets.

The duo last week expressed surprise as they queried the rapid depletion of condoms in the Level two house.

The former mainland housemates were seen in a viral clip humorously questioning how quickly condoms were being replaced.

However, last night, Amaka got to watch Khalid and Daniella give some adult content to the viewers which also got her ‘turned on’ in the process.

Taken aback by the rapid movement of the sheet and possibly the squeaking of the bed, Amaka raised her head to be sure of what the lovers were up.

Chatting with her bestie about their colleagues sexcapade, Amaka confessed when she realized they were having coitus, she felt really horny.

Phyna then noted they now have answers to the rapid depletion of condoms as no one wanted to agree to the fact that they’ve been ‘knacking.’