Big Brother Naija Season seven housemate Giddyfia has said Amaka’s eviction didn’t come as a shock as it is the right thing to do.

Giddyfia said this during his Diary session on Tuesday morning.

He noted that the time he spent with Amaka made him realise that she lacks coordination.

The former level one housemate said that Amaka took things out of proportion each time he tried to correct her wrongdoings.