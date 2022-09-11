BBNaija: I’m attracted to Big Brother – Diana

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Diana has said that she shared a chemistry with Big Brother even though she only hears his voice.

Diana said this during an interview after leaving Biggie’s house.

She confessed she and Big Brother shared a chemistry which makes her think that they may be both compatible.

“I think so as I said because me and Big Brother, we were having something, something was happening and we were having a bit of chemistry because I felt that he was the one that we were most close in age,” said Diana

“I don’t know how old he is but I feel that we were more connected so that was why I was free with him in the diary session. I was like he can be a spec but it’s just that I need to see him to know if the chemistry is real,” she stated.