BBNaija: Beauty apologises after disqualification

Disqualified BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemate Beauty Tukura has apologised for her misbehaviour while on the show.

She pleaded with her supporters and lovers over her behaviour that cut short her stay on the show.

Tukura was disqualified from the ongoing reality show for several reasons, including not following the game guidelines, micro phone infringement and throwing wig at her fellow housemate.

She was disqualified after earning two additional strikes on Sunday coupled with the one she’d earned the previous week.

Her actions, which warranted her disqualification have continued to garner varying reactions from several quarters on social media with many questioning her past achievements while condemning her behaviour on the show.

Feeling remorseful for her actions while in Biggie’s house, Beauty in a viral video has to all who believed in her especially for how she had to leave abruptly upon her disqualification.

“To everybody who’s been riding with me, loving me; thank you. I’m so sorry I left like this but thank you. That’s all I want to say,” she said.