BBNaija: Beauty’s brother reacts to her disqualification

Brother to the former Big Brother Naija Season Seven housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, has reacted to his sister’s disqualification from the reality tv show.

According to him in a video posted on social media, Beauty gave her fans top-notch content as she was the most interesting housemate in the BBN house.

He said, “Make una take am easy, it is content. All these things na show business. Person go reality tv, una no want make dem give una content? Una want just boring house everywhere?

“Na wa for you o. Her script was perfect, she gave the most interesting content in the house. Even though the Big brother rules are a bit mild, however, she was the most interesting to watch. We know, you know.

“For all the people that are judging, relax it is not that deep. Welcome back, Beauty.”

Recall that Beauty got disqualified from the reality show on Sunday for breaking and damaging the house property.