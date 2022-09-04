BBNaija: Bella asks Sheggz to stop talking about his ex-girlfriend

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Bella, has asked her love interest, Sheggz, to quit talking about his ex-girlfriend all the time.

Bella got pissed after the Saturday night party when Sheggz mentioned his ex-girlfriend again during a conversation.

Both love birds were seen in the restroom discussing as Bella registered her displeasure.

“Stop talking about her all the time. She’d be happy that you keep talking about her and you’ve also said it before that you can go back to her,” Bella told Sheggz who simply looked on.