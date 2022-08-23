BBNaija: Biggie advises Chi Chi to learn to manage her emotion

Biggie has issued a strong warning to Chi Chi for her attitude towards Diana.

Biggie gave out the warning a few minutes after the nomination announcement.

On Sunday night, Diana got into a shouting match with Chi Chi over her locker.

The intervention of Deji and other housemates prevented Chi Chi from fighting Diana.

The housemates were called to the Lounge where a video was played recounting Chichi’s confrontation with Diana.

After the video was played, Biggie addressed the housemates about conflict resolution and managing their emotions.

The rule book was then read and Chichi’s transgression of goading was made bare for all to see.

After Biggie read the rule book, he sounded a strong warning to her.

Chi Chi has had quite a few outbursts in the House. Some of these events were prompted by the extreme actions of other Housemates.