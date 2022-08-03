BBNaija: Biggie rejects Phyna’s plea to see Eloswag

Biggie has denied Phyna’s request to see ex-HoH and level one housemate Eloswag.

Phyna made the plea during her Diary session on day nine of her stay in the show.

After her brief Diary session, Biggie asked if Phyna had anything else she would like to discuss with Big Brother to which she requested “Can I have just 30 mins with Eloswag?”

Biggie declined her request saying, “It’s a good thing that Saturday is around, wouldn’t you agree?”

Phyna responded: ‘Yes Biggie.”

A not-too-happy Phyna left the Diary room feeling unfulfilled but was quick to return to others housemates since she couldn’t discuss her session with any of them.