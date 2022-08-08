BBNaija: Biggie swaps housemates to opposite levels

Big Brother has pulled a fast one on the remaining 25 housemates in the ongoing BBNaija Level Up.

After two weeks in their well-acclimatized levels, Biggie decided to swap the housemates’ levels to bring a twist to the game.

Immediately after Adekunle emerged as the third Head of House Biggie instructed the level one housemates to wait behind as he told the level two housemates to move to level one.

The level one housemates were also instructed to move into level two.

The show’s progenitor and owner informed the housemates not to fret as they are still in the same Big Brother house but urged them to endeavour to have a feel of the other side.