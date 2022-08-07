BBNaija: Bryann in love with fake housemate

One of the male BBNaija housemates, Brian “Bryann” Chkuwuebuka Chiji, has declared his love for a fake housemate, Modella.

He professed his love shortly after the Saturday night party with other housemates.

The 24-year-old singer said; “I like you and I’m attracted to you. I don’t know what it is yet and what you’re trying to do. It’s difficult to figure you out and how you feel but I genuinely like you.”

Fake housemate Modella alongside Deji was introduced to the housemates last Sunday by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.