BBNaija: Chomzy, Eloswag reconcile in bed after fight

The Level Up housemates, Eloswag and Chomzy came back with a shocking reconciliation to the utter surprise of fans after engaging in a hot fight in the early hours of Thursday.

The duo were later seen cozying and napping together under the duvet.

This development, which apparently met fans as a surprise, has been generating different reactions on social media.

Recall that Chi Chi, Chomzy and Eloswag were the ones who headlined the pool party, which had viewers asking for more.

The housemates had a lovely timeout with the female housemates slaying and twerking away in brightly coloured bikinis.

The first and current Head of House, Eloswag, was adjudged the man of the night as he was frolicking with almost all the ladies with blessed behinds.