BBNaija: I liked Cyph before meeting you – Doyin tells Deji

BBNaija level one housemate Doyin has had a heart-to-heart talk with Deji over her brief kiss with level two housemate and perceived threat, Cyph.

In a chat with Deji, who has fast settled into the level one house after he was ushered in by Ebuka during the first live show, Doyin admitted liking Cyph and engaging in a brief kiss with him just before she set her eyes on Deji.

“I like Cyph before I met you. I don’t know Cyph as much as I would have loved to but we are not in the same house.

“However, that doesn’t mean I am telling him off next time I see him,” she began.

“I like you,” she told Deji, who queried if she has an attitude of jumping on every new male housemate that comes into the level one house.

Doyin responded: “I like you and I am not jumping at everyone, I am just saying, I met him and liked him because of his energy, he was competitive and I loved the energy when he corrected Biggie about the correct pronunciation of his name in front of all the housemates. But I don’t know him well enough because we are not on the same level.”

Deji asked what happens when next she sees Cyph and she smartly avoided the question.

Doyin had taken her romance shot at Deji immediately he walked into the house and has been trying to be open to him.