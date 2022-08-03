BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught cuddling under duvet

Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemates, Daniella and Khalid, were caught having a nice time on another night under the sheet for the second time in the show.

The duo who are now officially a ‘couple’ in the #BBNaija house, were filmed ‘cuddling’ under the sheets for a long period of time as fellow housemate Amaka watched them from her bed.

This comes after Khalid confirmed to Big Brother in his diary session that he is happy to be in a relationship with Daniella.

Meanwhile, Amaka and Phyna had a conversation about who has been using condoms in the house.

“Na all of them, then they knack for this house using the condom. Who is using the condom? Who is using the condom? Who dey use the condom?” Phyna shouted.

Daniella and Khalid’s romantic affair in ongoing Africa’s most popular reality TV show has gotten BBNaija followers talking on social media, especially on Twitter.