#BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid share intimate moment as another housemate watches

August 8, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
Big Brother Naija housemates turned lovers, Daniella and Khalid, were caught on camera in a steamy session, wrapped under the sheets while other housemates, aside Amaka were fast asleep.

Amaka was also caught on camera watching the couple as they exchanged affections.

Most viewers expressed shock over the fact that they have only spent two weeks in the house, saying they should have waited a bit longer before they got to that point.

They spent a lot of couple-time together after the party on Saturday, were engrossed with themselves and didn’t show much interest in Groovy and Beauty’s bust-up when the latter pair wanted to fill them in on the reason for their quarrel.

