BBNaija: Deji reacts to leaked ‘sex’ video with Chichi

Evicted Big Brother Naija Level Up-housemate, Deji, has reacted to the trending video of him being under the covers with Chichi.

The fake housemate revealed during his media rounds that he almost had sex with his lover as things got extremely intense between them on that night.

He explained that the scene was a result of being drunk after the Saturday Night Party. Deji further explained that it was not the first time things got intense between them but that particular day was eventful because it almost led to sex.

Deji said has no reason to lie about the act and would have stated it clear if he had sex with Chichi. He plans to continue the relationship with her outside the house.

Recall that Deji got evicted on Sunday after spending weeks in the house as a fake housemate and he publicly declared his love for Chichi who couldn’t hold back her tears when her lover was shown the exit door from Biggie’s house.