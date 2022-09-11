TV

BBNaija: Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy evicted, moved in Level 3 House

September 11, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
At the media briefing to unveil the seventh season of the reality show to the media, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that MultiChoice recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season.

Organisers of Big Brother Naija shocked fans on Sunday by introducing a new twist to the ongoing reality show after announcing the eviction of housemates, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, Chomzy and Eloswag.

While the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that the duo were evicted, they were rather taken to a new space, Level 3 House.

Meanwhile, Ebuka announced that Rachel, a rider was saved among the nominees who were put up for eviction.

According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates will stay in the Level 3 house as Big Brother guest till Sept 18.

However, Ebuka said they are no longer in the contest for the grand prize.

