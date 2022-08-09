BBNaija: Eloswag still smitten by Chomzy

BBNaija Level Up ex-HoH Eloswag is still smitten by Chomzy even after enjoying a passionate kiss with level two housemate Phyna at the first Saturday night party.

On Day 16, Eloswag in an attempt to express his unfailing emotions for Chomzy decided to have a conversation with her.

Eloswag gave it another go and this led him to another brick wall.

While seated in the dining area, Eloswag asked Chomzy “are we vibing or not?” to which Chomzy replied that she doesn’t know. This led to a little back and forth between the two.

Eloswag asked if she wasn’t sure about him or if it was heartbreak.

He goes on to ask her “Do you like me?” and Chomzy answers once more saying she doesn’t know.

Chomzy goes on to bring up Phyna boldly telling Eloswag that she likes him.

He responded by saying it’s probably just a crush and eventually promises to block everyone out because he had always been a loner and will walk emotionless.

Eloswag has remained resolute in expressing his affection for Chomzy but the gap-toothed housemate has ensured the feeling is still unrequited.

Unknown to Eloswag, Chomzy had told Chi Chi that Eloswag kissing Phyna was disrespectful and that he would kiss someone else at the party when he had feelings for her.