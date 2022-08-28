BBNaija: Fake housemate Modella evicted

BBNaija Level Up fake housemate, Modella, has been evicted from the reality show.

Modella became the 7th housemate and only fake housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Level Up House.

Modella was asked to leave the house by show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu at the fifth live eviction show on Sunday, August 28.

She spent a total of four weeks – one month – in the house. She got into the house in the second week. The actress also had her birthday while in the house and won some tasks that include a role in a Showmax original.

Modella was one of the major housemates that made the house win their wager task in the fifth week with her skin and beauty care idea.

Many of the housemates were surprised at the revelation that she’s a fake housemate.