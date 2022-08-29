BBNaija: I don’t have sexual feelings – Daniella

Daniella has claimed she has no sexual feelings for anyone.

The 22-year-old housemate made this revelation about sexual life during a chat with Dotun.

According to her, she is an asexual and does not get aroused.

“I’m asexual I don’t get aroused I’ve not tasted it,” she stated.

She spoke weeks after a romantic video of her and ex-housemate Khalid circulated on social media.

The lovebirds were captured on camera being intimate under the duvet.

In a post-interview, Khalid restricted having sex in Biggie’s house.

“It was just aggressive kissing; I didn’t have sex with Daniella,” he said.