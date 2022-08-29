BBNaija: I don’t have sexual feelings – Daniella

Daniella has claimed she has no sexual feelings for anyone.
The 22-year-old housemate made this revelation about sexual life during a chat with Dotun.
According to her, she is an asexual and does not get aroused.
“I’m asexual I don’t get aroused I’ve not tasted it,” she stated.
She spoke weeks after a romantic video of her and ex-housemate Khalid circulated on social media.
The lovebirds were captured on camera being intimate under the duvet.
In a post-interview, Khalid restricted having sex in Biggie’s house.
“It was just aggressive kissing; I didn’t have sex with Daniella,” he said.