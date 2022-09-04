BBNaija: Giddyfia evicted

The number of contestants in the ongoing is Brother reality show has once again been reduced during today’s eviction show as a housemate, Giddyfia, has been evicted from the house.

The young man became the third housemate to be kicked out of Biggie’s house during the eviction show.

Speaking about his experience, the recently evicted housemate, Giddyfia said, “I don’t know why I was evicted but I enjoyed every moment in the house. Everything that happened in the house and my relationship with people was not planned but I am at peace with myself.”