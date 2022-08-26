BBNaija: Hermes has bad temper – Doyin

BBNaija Level Up housemate Doyin has said Hermes is temperamental.

This is coming after housemates were discussing how foods are missing in the house.

Sheggz started an argument about plantain coming out of bedrooms, people hiding food and others eating too much.

Hermes got very upset on Friday morning when his name came up when Housemates were discussing food going missing.

While chatting with Chi chi, Doyin and Modella in the garden, Doyin analysed Hermes’ personality, saying anger is a bad thing.

“He’s a very sweet person, it’s just that he has a side to him that is unnecessarily dramatic,” she said.

