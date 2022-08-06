TV

BBNaija: New housemates still coming on the show – Denrele

August 6, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
At the media briefing to unveil the seventh season of the reality show to the media, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that MultiChoice recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season.

Popular Nigerian entertainer and media personality, Denrele Edun has hinted that more housemates will be introduced into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show season seven

The very jovial TV presenter, who featured on an online TV show, spoke affirmatively about the entrance of more housemates into the BBNS7 edition.

Asked if he influenced anyone into the BBNS7 edition, he replied “Well! I have a lot of amazing people in the house and some that are still coming in.” The host, Siji Oyewusi asked again if there’ll be new housemates coming on the show and he affirmed it, saying ”Ýes, they are coming in”

“I just don’t want to start eavesdropping, I want people to enjoy the show, that is what the show is about, I feel the show is therapeutic, I watch the show and I see people I can relate with, people who remind me of myself and I’m drawn to them, maybe that is what I also look for in people who I might decide to say, let’s say take a chance with this person, let’s see where it goes.

Meanwhile, recall that Ebuka Uchendu, host of the Big Brother Naija show, introduced two new housemates, Modella and Deji to the show.

He, however, said the duo are ‘fake housemates’.

While Deji joined the Level One house, Modella went to the Level Two house.

As fake housemates, Deji and Modella are expected to keep the original housemates on their toes just as Maria and Pere did with the wild cards in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season.

